In 2012, Superstorm Sandy swept along the East Coast. This Time Next Year is one community’s story of what it takes to rebuild. Jeff Reichert (REMOTE AREA MEDICAL, IFFBoston 2013) teams up with co-director/producer Farihah Zaman to follow the residents of Long Beach Island, New Jersey, during the first full year after the storm. This documentary is more than just a film; it is a call to action.