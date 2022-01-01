This Time Tomorrow

Not Available

On December 20, 2012, the eve of what may be the end of the world, Stacey decides he wants to see his ex-girlfriend, Parker. Though not entirely convinced of impending doom, Stacey convinces Parker to embrace the notion that this might be the end, and she agrees to spend the day with him, making sure to fit as much into these final moments as possible. Stacey and Parker bump into old friends and fall into old patterns, all the while struggling to embrace the present and not focus on the past.