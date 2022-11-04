Not Available

This Town is in part a social commentary, giving us some scary insight into todays youth but also reflecting the points of view of different generations. At heart, the movie asks the viewer to decide if these characters are right or wrong in their doings. Every character has a dilemma, and they all come to terms with it in their own way. But morally, are they wrong? Or are the victims of their own surroundings? There is no clear answer, making the viewer the ultimate judge.