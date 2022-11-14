This Train I Ride

Not Available

The United States. Today. A freight train crosses the landscape like a giant steel snake. To catch this train, you have to wait for nightfall so you’re not seen. Because it’s illegal. I’m doing it to follow some hobos* (*vagabonds). They’re women, on their own, and they’ve chosen a life of travel, with no particular destination in mind. Amid the noise of the iron horse, they adopt me as a traveling companion and tell their stories to my camera. I try to grasp what their ultimate quest is. They’re stronger than men, stronger than society. They are free.