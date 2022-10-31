Not Available

Nothing like a death to bring a family back together again. 22 year old Danny thought he'd never go back home, a place where all roads seem to lead to a body bag or a straight jacket. But when a child hood friend commits suicide, Danny must return to bury his friend, put to rest the demons of his past, and set the wrong things right with the people he left behind. Told from the perspective of the frenetic, exciting and often times violent hardcore music scene of the late 90s, This Tunnel South is an introspective look at how art and passion can overcome all adversity.