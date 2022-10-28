This Was Tomorrow

Not Available

The year 2015 will be chronicled as magical, mythical and memorable. The people of Tomorrow experienced Tomorrowland on three continents this year. The 3rd chapter of the magnificent fairy-tale was written in Brazil for the first time welcoming over 180,000 people from all over the world. Perhaps most notable, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon delivered a special message to the People of Tomorrow honouring the similarities between Tomorrowland and The United Nations. This magnificent movie includes all 3 Tomorrowland events plus beautiful stories from the People of Tomorrow and the world’s biggest DJ’s like David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Marky, Steve Angello and many more. The 77 minutes story shows why Tomorrowland is so much more than just a festival and became a unique and global symbol of unity that connects people from all over the world. Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever...