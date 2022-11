Not Available

Awakening from a near fatal overdose, Chris embraces a second chance at life. Required to enroll into a 12-Step Program, and mandated to state psychiatrist appointments, Chris is forced to revisit his chaotic past; a history that revolves around his friend Ande and her autistic brother Frankie. Follow Chris as his past and present converge revealing a deranged cocktail of addiction, mental disorder and hope. Will Chris surrender to the monsters that lurk deep inside us all?