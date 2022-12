Not Available

This film was shot in and around Dar Es Salaam. It was made with the help of a band called "Roots & Kulture" (Cultural Awareness Projects). Africa impressed me in a very special way. With all my bulky film equipment I remained an intruder and alien to this culture. I became increasingly aware of this during my trip. Richard, the main cast, has become the impersonation of my estrangement. (Georg Eisnecker)