Thizz Nation takes you on a journey with some of Thizz & the San Francisco Bay Area's hottest rap stars. Take a visit to the real streets of The Crest, Fillmore, Pittsburg, East Palo Alto, Lakeview, North Richmond, Mission District, Sacramento, Thizz South, Millersville and Hunter's Point. Featuring PSD, Mac Mall, Rydah J. Klyde, San Quin, Cellski, Bavgate, J. Diggs, Little Bruce, Mistah F.A.B., Goldtoes and many more.