Thèmes et variations

I evoke a dancing woman. A woman ? No. A bouncing line with harmonious rhythm. I evoke a luminous projection on veils ! Precise matter ! No. Fluid rhythms. Why should one disregard, on screen, the pleasure that movement brings us in the theatre ? Harmony of lines. Harmony of light. Lines, surfaces, volumes evolving directly, without the artifice of evocation, in the logic of its forms, dispossessed of any overly human sense, allowing an elevation towards the abstract, thus giving more space to sensations and to dreams : integral cinema. —Germaine Dulac