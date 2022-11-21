Thoda Lutf Thoda Ishq

Not Available

Two good for nothing boys Jhumroo and Ghungroo are best examples of fools who keep roaming around the whole day. Their sole motive in life is to have fun, befriend girls, go to parties, get drunk and chill. They find impish ways to get in touch with girls. They are also desperate to get a job, but in their comical attempt they receive yet more embarrassment. After couple of disasters they get a job at a newly opened beauty parlor run by two smart girls. Their dream has come true. They are around girls all the time. But this is just the beginning of their hilarious trauma and a journey full of unexpected twists…. A roller-coaster ride for them and guffaws for viewers.