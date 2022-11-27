Thodallullu

Not Available

The film begins in a compound, the home of three families, Bhaskar (Rajendra Prasad) a bus conductor, Narasimham (Satyanarayana) a typist, and Dharma Rao (Suthi Velu) an accountant. Narasimham has three daughters, Lakshmi (Srilakshmi), Uma (Rajyalakshmi) and Aruna (Gauthami). Lakshmi married a loaf Mohan (Chandra Mohan) one that bothers them. At present, Narasimham is engaged to find alliance for Uma but he is hog-tied because of dowry. Meanwhile, Aruna is a headstrong woman, aspires to couple up with Mr. Moneybag. Besides, Dharma Rao is honest, but his wife Varalakshmi (P.R. Varalakshmi) accustomed to spendthrift life for her vanity. Eventually, Bhaskar maintains an affinity with his neighbors and falls for Aruna, but she is hostile.