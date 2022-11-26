Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan

Not Available

Siddharth, a young boy is brought up by his single mother with dreams of settling abroad. Being a part of a rock band "Antriksha"; Siddharth participates in a contest which changes his life completely. Not only that, he meets Neha - a folk singer and a social activist and gets smitten by her ideologies. In the midst of all this, he comes face to face with his father's death. Will Siddharth be able to come across the truth? Will he realize his passion, discover himself or will his mother convince him to let go off his past?