Tholi Prema ( English: First Love) is a 1998 Telugu romantic comedy film directed by Karunakaran and produced by G.V.G Raju. It stars Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy in lead roles. The film was later remade in Hindi as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai starring Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. It was dubbed in Tamil as Aanandha Mazhai. This movie was mentioned in the 2006 Telugu movie Happy starring Allu Arjun and Genelia D'Souza.