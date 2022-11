Not Available

Thollaikatchi is an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy film directed by M.Sadiq Khan. The film stars Ashwin Kakumanu and Janani Iyer in lead roles with Subbu Panchu, Konjam Nadinga Boss fame Aadhavan, Manobala, Mayilsamy playing supporting roles. The soundtrack is composed by Dharan Kumar. The film is produced by Raja Bala Senthil, B. Kayalvizhi under Kayalaalaya Movies.