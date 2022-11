Not Available

Thom Pain is just like you, except worse. One night, he finds himself on a stage, in the dark, in a theatre. In the audience are people who, just like him, were born and will die. Thom is going to try to make sense of it all. He's going to try to save his life, to save their life, to save your life - in that order. A camera crew captures the night, as various forces align to produce a reckless and accidentally profound event.