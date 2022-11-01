Thomas And Friends - Classic Collection - Series 8

Not Available

All 26 episodes from the eighth series of the popular children's programme featuring Thomas the Tank Engine and his numerous friends. Episodes comprise: 'Thomas and the Firework Display', 'Percy's New Whistle', 'Fish', 'Emily's Adventure', 'Thomas Saves the Day', 'Squeak, Rattle and Roll', 'Thomas, Emily and the Snowplough', 'Edward the Great', 'Spic and Span', 'James Goes Too Far', 'Thomas Gets It Right', 'You Can Do It, Toby', 'Percy and the Magic Carpet', 'Thomas and the Circus', 'Percy's Big Mistake', 'Don't Tell Thomas', 'Emily's New Route', 'Chickens to School', 'Gordon Takes Charge', 'Thomas and the Tuba', 'Henry and the Wishing Tree', 'Too Hot for Thomas', 'James Gets a New Coat', 'Thomas to the Rescue', 'As Good As Gordon' and 'Halloween'.