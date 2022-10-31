Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Not Available

All aboard for a special holiday delivery filled with friendship, teamwork and fun! Rheneas picks the perfect Christmas tree when he finally stops to smell the evergreen. Charlie knows how fun snow can be and discovers that teamwork-in-the-snow is the most fun of all. Edward gets Salty just what he asked for - the perfect story to re-tell -- and Emily learns the best way to be Really Useful. Unwrap the holiday adventures with Thomas and his friends and best wishes for a very Thomas Christmas! Features the episodes: The Christmas Tree Express, Ho Ho Snowman, Salty's Surprise and Emily's Winter Party Special.