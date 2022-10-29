Thomas & Friends: Animals Aboard!

Not Available

All aboard as Thomas and his engine friends embark on exciting adventures with some new furry friends! Percy learns to be gentle when meeting some small forest friends and Thomas goes hog-wild trying to be Really Useful for Farmer Trotter. Henry performs a sweet deed in returning Sodor's special songbird and Thomas must fulfill a tall order when he is asked to deliver the newest animal to Sodor's Wildlife Center. The engines are busy as bees being Really Useful and helping animals big and small. Features the episodes: Percy's New Friends, Thomas and the Pigs, Henry's Good Deeds, Thomas' Tall Friend and Buzzy Bees.