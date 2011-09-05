2011

Thomas & Friends: Day of the Diesels

  • Animation
  • Family

The Steamies and the Diesels face off in this action-packed movie adventure! There is a fire on Sodor and two new fire fighting engines - Flynn and Belle - arrive to help Thomas and Percy save the day! When Thomas starts spending all of his time with Sodors newest heroes, Percy is drawn to the Dieselworks, where he is made to feel special by the master of mischief himself Diesel 10! But Percy does not know that he is part of Diesel 10s master plan to take over the steamworks. The Steam Team rallies for sure-fire excitement in this all-new movie from Thomas & Friends!

Cast

Rupert DegasDart / Flynn (voice)
Martin ShermanThomas / Percy (voice)
Keith WickhamSalty / Den / Dowager Hatt (voice)
David BedellaVictor (voice)
Michael BrandonNarrator / Diesel (voice)

