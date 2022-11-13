Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries

Not Available

Thomas the Tank Engine has traveled a lot, but is now going to Italy for the first time! There he meets the nice and smart Gina, an expert in everything that is Italian. Thomas believes he is very smart and wants to prove to Gina that he does not need her help, but in reality he is astonished by everything he sees... Because why is that tower so crooked? And why do the buildings look so unfinished? And what about the mysterious story of the Lost Locomotive? When Thomas gets lost in an old mine because of his recklessness, he soon finds out that learning new things - just like making new friends - takes time!