Thomas & Friends: Dinos and Discoveries

All aboard for a roaring good time with Thomas and his friends. The engines are filled with wonder at the fantastical new sights and sounds on Sodor. Volcanoes sizzle and dinosaurs roar as the engines help the Earl with a special surprise. Marion experiences some dino daydreams, as Bill and Ben send Timothy on an expedition for a rainbow-coloured truck. Samson discovers his slip-ups cause confusion and delay, while Emily marvels at her giant and worldly Special. It's time for big adventure and dino-sized fun with Thomas and Friends. Featuring the episodes: Marion and the Dinosaurs, Millie and the Volcano, Timothy and the Rainbow Truck, Samson at Your Service, Emily Saves the World and Samson Sent for Scrap.