Thomas & Friends: James and the Red Balloon

Not Available

Peep! Peep! Summer on the Island of Sodor means the engines will be very busy and must do their best to be Really Useful to keep Sir Topham Hatt's railway running smoothly. For James, this means rescuing a hot air balloon that is about to make an unexpected station stop. Find out how this splendid red engine can keep a balloon afloat all by himself. See how Donald and Duncan learn that being cross with each other leads to big trouble and watch how Rusty, Elizabeth, Rheneas and Skarloey learn what amazing things four friends can do when they get on track and work together. So get ready to hop on board and enjoy summer with Thomas and his friends.