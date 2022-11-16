Thomas & Friends - Misty Island Rescue

Not Available

The engines are hard at work to build the new Sodor Search and Rescue Center. When Thomas helps a friend in need, he is rewarded with an exciting trip to the Mainland. Along the way, he gets lost at sea and finds himself on the mysterious Misty Island, where he meets new friends Bash, Dash, and Ferdinand. Together they try to help Thomas find his way home. Will Sir Topham Hatt's search party ever find Thomas? Find out in in this action-packed movie adventure the whole family will enjoy!!