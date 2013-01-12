Thomas & Friends: Muddy Matters

2013

Through mud, garbage, and muck, Thomas and his engine friends show that being really Useful can be a dirty job! See James turn into the Really Muddy Engine, and Thomas get showered with rubbish. Watch Peter Sam make a big mess trying to keep things on track, as Thomas creates chaos with the crows and much, much more. Join Thomas and the Steam Team as they make the best of the mess in these exciting muddy and mucky adventures! Episodes include: Muddy Matters, Thomas and the Rubbish Train (retitled Thomas and the Garbage Train in the US), Don't Bother Victor!, Whiff's Wish and Thomas Toots the Crows.