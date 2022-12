Not Available

On the Island of Sodor, Sir Topham Hatt is always stressing to the engines the importance of working together and listening to one another. Sometimes, though, the engines don't always do what they are told. Hop aboard and see what happens when Thomas ignores Percy's warning of a wobbly track. Cheer Rusty on as he races to save a reckless Duncan. Meet Fergus, the traction engine, and find out how he proves that even new engines can be really useful.