PEEP! PEEP! All aboard for all new stories featuring some of the best races, rescues, and runaways with Thomas and his friends! Life on the Island of Sodor is never boring - Sometimes when the engines are in trouble, they rely on their friends to Race to the Rescue. Watch what happens to Percy when some runaway freight cars cause near disaster. Cheer on Harold as he comes to the aid of troubled Toby, and help Henry out of a "fishy" situation. Get ready for nonstop excitement!