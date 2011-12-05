Thomas & Friends: Rescue on the Rails

2011

Ready to Rescue! The Sodor Search and Rescue Team is racing to the rescue -- Bertie's stuck on Shake Shake Bridge, Gordon's derailed and Thomas' firebox is on fire! In these exciting episodes, your favorite engines brave the rails to rescue their friends. Discover that being heroic is more than having speed and strength; it's about teamwork and a big heart - which puts every Really Useful Engine on the right track. Featuring the episodes: Fiery Flynn, James to the Rescue, Edward the Hero and Stop That Bus!