Thomas & Friends: Santa's Little Engine

2013

Ho Ho Ho! Thomas is full steam ahead as a Really Useful Reindeer, saving the day by guiding Santa's sleigh straight to the Sodor Christmas celebration! When snowfall transforms the island of Sodor into a winter wonderland, Thomas discovers that being safe is the best route to holiday fun. Percy makes everyone's Christmas wishes come true and Gordon discovers his friends' special skills are the gifts that keep on giving, all year long! Thomas delivers the true spirit of the season as Santa's Little Engine! Features the episodes: Santa's Little Engine, No Snow for Thomas, Frozen Turntable, The Missing Christmas Decorations and Snow Tracks.