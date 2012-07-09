Thomas & Friends: Schoolhouse Delivery

2012

School's in session and there are important lessons to be learned on the Island of Sodor. Diesel gets a hero's welcome when he makes a Really Useful delivery to the schoolhouse. Percy gets a lesson in responsibility after he runs into trouble trying to be like the bigger engines! Henry gets trained in how to handle health and safety emergencies, while Hiro teaches Thomas about his happy homeland. Join the Steam Team for a bright journey to the Head of the Class!