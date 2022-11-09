Thomas & Friends: Start Your Engines!

Not Available

Thomas and Friends are racing on the rails. The clock is ticking for Thomas, Bertie and Spencer to get to the castle on time. As Philip shows Gordon how fast he can go, slow Stephen proves he can save the day. James and Thomas are on opposite tracks when the Big Game comes to Sodor, while Caitlin gives Emily an unexpected boost. Race down the tracks with Thomas and his friends. Contains the episodes: Two Wheels Good, Red vs Blues, Best Engine Ever, The Little Engine Who Raced Ahead, Philip to the Rescue and Slow Stephen.