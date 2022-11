Not Available

Ride the rails to fun and adventure as Thomas™ and his friends steam through Sodor in Tales From The Tracks. Join Thomas for a birthday picnic, discover a ghost engine that's not what it seems and learn the legend of a very special lamp with Peter Sam! Then try and keep up with James, listen to Rusty's beautiful music and make tracks as Thomas tries his best. There's excitement around every bend in these six stories from the Number 1 Engine.