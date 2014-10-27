Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

2014

Thomas and his friends are in holly, jolly Christmas spirits, ready to be Santa's engine helpers! Percy brings holiday fun to Reg at the scrapyard, while Duncan tries to overcome his bah humbug attitude. Thomas clears the snowy tracks so Connor can race passengers home in time for the holidays. James causes confusion and delay helping Duck get unstuck, as an old friend returns to Sodor bringing Percy the perfect gift. Join Thomas & Friends as they deliver holiday cheer!