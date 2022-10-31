Thomas & Friends: Thomas And The Lighthouse

Not Available

Thomas has gotten a special task. He is to deliver a lamp to Sodor's lighthouse, so the ships can make their way. Thomas is told that he must be very careful with the lamp and it must be delivered before it gets dark. Thomas takes the task very seriously, but cannot slow down when he is afraid that he will not get there on time. Suddenly Thomas discovers that there are works on the rails, but he is not able to stop. Thomas must collect a new lamp and once again heads off to Sodor's lighthouse. Will he get there in time?