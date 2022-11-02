Thomas & Friends: Thomas' Christmas Wonderland

Not Available

PEEP! PEEP! Thomas and his friends would like to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas. In this special collection of both new stories and seasonal favorites, you'll experience first hand the joy and magic the holiday season brings to the Island of Sodor. In the all-new story "Snow", join in on the fun as Rusty tells the story of when Skarloey was up to his funnel in snow. Cheer on Thomas, Harold, Percy, and Terence as they shovel out stranded villagers just in time for Christmas, and the help the engines find Thomas just in the nick of time for the big Yuletide celebration. Happy Holidays!!!