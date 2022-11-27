Thomas & Friends: Thomas' Snowy Surprise & Other Adventures

Not Available

On Sir Topham Hatt's railway, the winter season is a very special time of year and all the engines work extra hard to make the holidays special. But it's not always easy. Find out what could happen if the villagers on the island of Sodor don't get their Yule tree in time for the winter celebration. See if Percy's snow-covered face tricks James and the rest of the engines into thinking they have seen the very scary Jack Frost. Watch if Duck is able to get to Farmer McColl's lambs in time to save theme from being trapped in the the snow. Join Thomas and his very useful friends for some snowy adventures as they work to keep this winter season on track.