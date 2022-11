Not Available

Thomas and his friends would like to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas. In this special collection of seasonal favorites, you'll experience first hand the joy and magic the holiday season brings to the Island of Sodor. See if Percy's snow-covered face tricks James and the rest of the engines into thinking they have seen the very scary Jack Frost. Cheer on Thomas, Harold, Percy, and Terence as they shovel out stranded villagers just in time for Christmas. Happy Holidays!