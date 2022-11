Not Available

Take the plunge with Thomas and his friends! Oily Diesel gets Percy all wet, while Gordon suffers the embarrassment of losing his buffer. Thomas takes a famous composer on a tour around Sodor, as Percy steams the sweetest music out of a calliope. Percy invites his friends to go "Monster Spotting" and the engines work together to deliver Sir Topham Hatt the best birthday present ever! Sound the whistle with Thomas & Friends on these grand adventures!