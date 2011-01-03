Thomas & Friends: Wobbly Wheels & Whistles

2011

Travel along with Thomas for a wonderfully wobbly and wheel-spinning good time! The No. 1 blue engine has bridges to cross and tracks to uncover in these exciting adventures. When Victor gets overloaded with too many tasks, can Thomas help him let out steam? And while trying to get Scruff as clean as a whistle, will Thomas have to get his own wheels dirty? Just when things seem to be rolling along, will Ol' Wheezy make a wobbly mess of Thomas' special delivery? Hold on for exciting surprises waiting to be delivered just for you! Featuring the episodes: Jumping Jobi Wood!, Thomas and Scruff, Victor Says Yes and Toby and the Whistling Woods. The Australian release contains two additional episode; Creaky Cranky and Tickled Pink.