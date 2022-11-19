Thomas, Percy and the Dragon

Not Available

Percy is still ribbing Thomas about the time he thought Percy was a ghost. Thomas pays no attention, and one night is asked to collect a special load from Brendam. Thomas is horrified to find it's a dragon, but his driver tells him it's made of paper and is needed for a carnival. Meanwhile, Percy has stuck on some points while shunting and has to stay there for the night. He finds it hard to sleep, and when Thomas passes with the dragon he is so terrified he doesn't sleep at all. The next day Percy sees the dragon again, but is indignant when he sees Thomas pushing it. The two make up their teasing.