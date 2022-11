Not Available

Thommanum Makkalum movie revolves around Thomman is a thief who has raised two orphaned kids, Shivan (Mammotty) and Sathyan (Lal). The story begins when they decide to mend their ways and lead a hardworking life. They migrate to a village and get involved in the lives of the local people.The story moves on as they take on the feudal head of the village. There are the expected twists and turns and predictable misunderstandings between the lead actors before the climax.