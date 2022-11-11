Thoo-a-sin Lang In-ian

Not Available

Zhou Huiting (Chen Xinyi) and Zhou Huiqing (Zhou Junyi) are sisters of the same brothers and sisters. They have a very good relationship with each other. Zhou Huiting is the long-term sister who cares for Zhou Huiqing, and Zhou Huiqing is dependent on her sister and does not allow any man to come close. The appearance of Ayi (Zhang Weixi) gave Zhou Huiqing a warning light in his heart. In order to obstruct his relationship with his sister, Zhou Huiqing even deceived him with Ayi to worship the rabbit god (Chen Weihan). What the two did not think was that they were thus sucked into the world ruled by the rabbit god, where men and men were together, women and women were together, heterosexuality was regarded as heresy and would be met by rabbits. God’s punishment, this cola is badly wanted to occupy the sister’s Zhou Huiqing. In this world, Ayi complained bitterly, because his brother-in-law had a passionate pursuit of himself.