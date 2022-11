Not Available

Mohanachandra Poduval (Jayaram), is a lawyer, also working as a plumber, caterer, electrical worker, driver and chenda player at festival programs. He is engaged to Sujatha (Sukanya), a music and dance teacher, who is the daughter of Achu Marar (Oduvil Unnikrishnan). Things go smoothly until Devaprabha (Manju Warrier) and her grandfather Rama Varma arrive in the village. The heiress of the royal family, Devaprabha forms a strong relationship with Mohanachandran.