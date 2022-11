Not Available

Three bachelor roommates Unni Krishnan (Jayaram), Vinod (Saikumar) and Boney (Mukesh) spend time drinking and dating. Their brahmin neighbor complains about the noise. The lives of the three roommates change when they find an abandoned baby girl at their door step one day. When their attempt to find the baby's father fails, they decide to bring up the baby and name it Kingini.