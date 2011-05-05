Against his father Odin's will, The Mighty Thor - a powerful but arrogant warrior god - recklessly reignites an ancient war. Thor is cast down to Earth and forced to live among humans as punishment. Once here, Thor learns what it takes to be a true hero when the most dangerous villain of his world sends the darkest forces of Asgard to invade Earth.
|Chris Hemsworth
|Thor
|Natalie Portman
|Jane Foster
|Tom Hiddleston
|Loki
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Erik Selvig
|Colm Feore
|King Laufey
|Ray Stevenson
|Volstagg
