2011

Thor: Tales of Asgard

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Action

Release Date

May 16th, 2011

Studio

Marvel Animation

Hungry for adventure, Thor secretly embarks on the journey of a lifetime, joined by his loyal brother Loki, whose budding sorcery equips him with just enough magic to conjure up trouble, along with the Warriors Three - a band of boastful travelers reluctant to set sail on any adventure that might actually be dangerous. But what starts out as a harmless treasure hunt quickly turns deadly, and Thor must now prove himself worthy of the destiny he covets by saving Asgard itself.

Cast

Chris BrittonOdin (voice)
Clancy BrownFrost Giant (voice)
Grey GriffinSif (voice)
Paul DobsonHogun (voice)
Brian DrummondFenris (voice)
Rick GomezLoki (voice)

