Not Available

Thoranai (Dubbed in Hindi as "Vishal Ki Kurbani") is a 2009 Indian Tamil-language film starring Vishal and Shriya in the lead roles, whilst, supporting actor Prakash Raj plays another prominent role. Directed by Iyappan, and produced by Vishal's home company, GK Films, the film released in 29 May 2009. The Telugu version, titled Pistha, was filmed and released simultaneously.