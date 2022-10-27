Not Available

Thorne: Sleepyhead

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Thorne Sleepyhead: follows DI Tom Thornes investigation into a mysterious serial killer. His first three victims ended up dead. His fourth was not so fortunate. Alison Willetts is unlucky to be alive. She has survived a stroke, deliberately induced by manipulation of pressure points on the head and neck. She can see, hear and feel, she is aware of everything going on around her, but she is unable to move or communicate. In leaving Alison alive, the police believe the killer's made his first mistake.

    Cast

    		Aidan GillenPhil Hendricks
    		Eddie MarsanKevin Tughan
    		O. T. FagbenleDave Holland
    		Lorraine AshbourneBrigstocke
    		Natascha McElhoneAnne Coburn
    		Aisling LoftusRachel Coburn

