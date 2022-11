Not Available

Sgt. Rusty Curtis of the U.S. Cavalry is unhappy about the Army's plan to replace horses with tanks so, after a medical discharge, he tries to buy his old military mount Sireson. Unfortunately, the father of wealthy socialite Sally Crandall outbids him with plans to train Sireson for a steeplechase race. Sally and Rusty develop a rivalry because she has a favorite horse of her own, but when her horse is hurt she and Rusty declare a truce and begin a romantic relationship.