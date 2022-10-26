1967

Thoroughly Modern Millie

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 20th, 1967

Studio

Ross Hunter Productions Inc.

Millie Dillmount, a fearless young lady fresh from Salina, Kansas, determined to experience Life, sets out to see the world in the rip-roaring Twenties. With high spirits and wearing one of those new high hemlines, she arrives in New York to test the "modern" ideas she had been reading about back in Kansas: "I've taken the girl out of Kansas. Now I have to take Kansas out of the girl!"

Cast

James FoxJimmy Smith
Mary Tyler MooreMiss Dorothy Brown
Carol ChanningMuzzy Van Hossmere
John GavinTrevor Graydon
Jack SooOriental #1
Pat MoritaOriental #2

